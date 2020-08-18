Gyms to Reopen in Broome County: Broome County Health Department to Complete Inspections

From the Office of the Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Today, Monday, August 17, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo

announced gyms and fitness centers across the state can reopen to the public starting next

Monday, August 24.



The Governor also announced local elected officials may choose to delay the reopening of gyms

and fitness centers as well as indoor fitness classes until September 2 or later to provide time for

required local health department inspections.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced today he will not be delaying the opening.

All Broome County facilities will be allowed to open next Monday, August 24 so long as they

follow state guidance.



“I am allowing all gyms and fitness centers in Broome County to open and to also conduct in

person classes on the EARLY start date of Monday, August 24,” said County Executive Garnar.

“Per NY State guidance our health dept will inspect all facilities for compliance within two

weeks after start date.”



The Broome County Health Department will be working with all local gyms and fitness centers

on these inspections. New York State also released the below guidance for the facilities:



Guidance for Gyms and Fitness Centers:

• Capacity: 33% occupancy limit.

• Access: Sign-in with contact information and health screening required.

• PPE: Appropriate face coverings required at all times.

• Distancing: 6 feet of separation at all times.

• Hygiene/Cleaning: Cleaning and disinfection supplies made available to customers;

shared equipment cleaned after every use; staff must also be available to clean and

disinfect equipment in between uses; rental equipment must be cleaned and disinfected

between customer use.

• Classes: By appointment/reservation only; maximum class capacity capped at number of

people that can adhere to the 6-feet social distancing rules, but in no case more than 33%

of the typical class size (i.e., leave stations, cycles, etc. vacant); classes should be

scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection in between each session.

• Amenities: Water bottle refill stations permitted, but not shared water fountains;

communal showers are closed, but individual showers/stalls can remain open so long as

they are cleaned in between use.

• Air Handling Systems: Gyms should operate at MERV-13 or greater; if they are unable

to operate at that level, they must have heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

professional document their inability to do so and adopt additional ventilation and

mitigation protocols from American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and AirConditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC).

• Inspection: Local health departments shall inspect before or within two weeks of the

gym/fitness center opening to ensure compliance.