Guthrie’s Year of Hope campaign raises nearly $120,000 for Sayre House of Hope

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – With the cancelation of the 2020 Guthrie Gala, the Sayre House of Hope faced a critical loss of funding. A Year of Hope was created to inspire the loyal supporters of the Guthrie Gala to continue their support of the Sayre House of Hope in a new and innovative way.

More than 100 generous donors joined the Year of Hope campaign, raising nearly $120,000 to keep the doors of the Sayre House of Hope open to all those who need it. These donations help the Sayre House of Hope continue to provide family-centered lodging to patients and their loved ones while receiving medical treatment at Guthrie.

To learn more about Guthrie’s Year of Hope campaign, visit www.guthrie.org/gala.

