Guthrie Updates Visitor Guidelines

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients.

In accordance with changes to visitor restrictions in New York and Pennsylvania, Guthrie has updated its visitor policy to allow for more relaxed guidelines where appropriate. The updated visitor guidelines are as follows:

· Hospital inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

· Only one person at a time may visit, and visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient.

· This does not apply to patients on our Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum Unit.

o In New York: Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum patients may be accompanied by one support person and a doula. This applies for the duration of the patient’s stay, including post-partum.

o In Pennsylvania: Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum patients may be accompanied by one support person. This applies for the duration of the patient’s stay, including post-partum.

· A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (May alternate between two parents/guardians)

· Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.

· Emergency department patients may have one visitor.

· A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors.

· Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

· Guthrie Cancer and Infusion Centers do not permit patients to have a support person accompany them to appointments in its outpatient settings, except in certain scenarios. This includes infusion centers, clinics and radiation oncology. This policy is in place until further notice and applies to all Guthrie Cancer and Infusion Center locations, except Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where one visitor is permitted for outpatient visits and infusions only. (New York State guidelines do not allow for the same at

Guthrie’s Corning and Cortland hospitals.) An exemption may be granted to patients with extreme extenuating circumstances, as determined by Guthrie Cancer and Infusion Center nursing leadership.

· All visitors must wear a mask and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

· Visitation remains restricted at the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing United and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Patients at end of life may have up to two visitors.

While Guthrie understands and appreciates how difficult these restrictions can be, these efforts, along with the cooperation of the community, have contributed to slowing the spread of infection in our region.

