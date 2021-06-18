Guthrie Updates Visitor Guidelines

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients. Effective Monday, June 21, Guthrie has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow for more relaxed guidelines. Guthrie reminds visitors that masks must be worn at all times at Guthrie facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Current New York State guidelines require all patients and visitors to be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

Inpatients may have visitors between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Patients will be permitted two visitors at a time.

Visitors are also allowed in the following situations:

· An OB patient may be accompanied by two persons which includes one visitor and a doula or two visitors if you do not have a doula.

· A pediatric patient may have two visitors.

· Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.

· Emergency department patients may have one visitor.

· Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

Please do not visit if you have a fever over 100 degrees, if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Only visitors age 12 and over are permitted.

