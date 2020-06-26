Guthrie updates visitor guidelines

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients.

In accordance with changes to visitor restrictions in New York and Pennsylvania, Guthrie has updated its visitor policy to allow for more relaxed guidelines where appropriate. The updated visitor guidelines are as follows:

All visitors must wear a mask and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospital inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Only one person at a time may visit, and visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient.

This does not apply to patients on our Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum Unit. In New York: Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum patients may be accompanied by one support person and a doula. This applies for the duration of the patient’s stay, including post-partum. In Pennsylvania: Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum patients may be accompanied by one support person. This applies for the duration of the patient’s stay, including post-partum.

A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (May alternate between two parents/guardians)

Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.

Emergency department patients may have one visitor.

A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors.

Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Guthrie Cancer and Infusion Centers

Guthrie Corning Cancer Center and Guthrie Cortland Cancer Center: one support person is allowed for outpatient visits and infusions in Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology in accordance with New York State guidelines on visitors.

Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre: one support person is permitted for outpatient visits and infusions in Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology. Robert Packer Hospital inpatients are allowed one support person during the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors.

Guthrie Wellsboro Infusion Center: one support person is permitted for outpatient visits and infusions in Medical Oncology.

Visitation remains restricted at the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing United and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Patients at end of life may have up to two visitors.

While Guthrie understands and appreciates how difficult these restrictions can be, these efforts, along with the cooperation of the community, have contributed to slowing the spread of infection in our region