Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center receives president’s circle award

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has received the President’s Circle Award, presented by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.

“We are thankful to receive this national honor,” said Dr. Katherine Lincoln, Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Attending Physician, “Our team works hard every day to care for our most vulnerable patients and make sure the care they receive is the highest clinical quality. Our team is grateful to serve our patients and our community in this way. To be recognized for this work is an outstanding bonus.”

Out of all eligible Centers across the United States, fewer than 30 were honored with this award nationwide.