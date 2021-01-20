Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital to hold virtual annual public meeting

From Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital will host a virtual Annual Public Meeting, via Microsoft Teams, on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 4:00 p.m. Members of the media are invited to attend as special guests and should RSVP for the meeting link by calling 570-887-4549.

Joseph Sawyer, President, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital will be sharing highlights, recognitions, and accomplishments from the past year.

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is comprised of four hospitals, including Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., with a campus in Towanda, Pa., Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, N.Y., Guthrie Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pa., and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland, N.Y., along with a research institute and home care/hospice. Guthrie’s multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offers 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations and provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.