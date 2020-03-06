Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital earns 5-star ratings

From Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has earned 5-star ratings for bariatric surgery, coronary interventional procedures and total hip replacement outcomes according to a national report released by Healthgrades. Healthgrades is the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

A 5-star rating indicates that Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s clinical outcomes for bariatric surgery, coronary interventional procedures and total hip replacement are statistically significantly better than expected.

This is the second consecutive year that bariatric surgery has earned this rating, the second consecutive year for total hip replacements and the fourth consecutive year for coronary interventional procedures.

“Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is dedicated to providing quality care to our patients,” said Joseph Sawyer, President of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. “These ratings highlight the work that we do to implement best practices in treatment to improve patient outcomes.”

In addition to the 5-star ratings, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital received the Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades. This award recognizes Guthrie for superior outcomes in coronary intervention procedures.

“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “The hospitals that have been recognized as 5-star rated for specific procedures and conditions stand out above the rest for the ongoing dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to their patients.”

This achievement is part of the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, which underscores the importance of hospital quality to both consumers and hospital leaders.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and additional analyses of outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network.

Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York.

In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.