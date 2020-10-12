Guthrie Restricts Hospital Visitation

From Guthrie:
Sayre, Pa. – Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases related to asymptomatic COVID-positive individuals, Guthrie hospitals will again implement restrictions to visitation. To protect patients and staff, the following visitation guidelines will be in place at all Guthrie hospitals, skilled nursing units and long-term care facilities effective Friday, October 9.
Hospital visitation is permitted as follows:
· Emergency departments – one visitor
· Obstetrics patients – one support person and the patient’s doula
· Pediatrics – one parent or legal guardian at a time (two parents/guardians may alternate)
· Patients at end-of-life – up to two visitors
· Surgical/procedural outpatient – one visitor to accompany patient, receive discharge instructions and transport patient home
The following visitors will not be allowed:
· Visitors for in-patients, including COVID-19 positive patients and suspected cases of COVID-19
· Persons with fever or other cold/flu-like symptoms
· Minors under the age of 18 (except in rare situations, approved in advance)
· Persons over the age of 70 with chronic conditions
Visitation may be restricted for certain patient populations/areas based on identified risks.
Special situations where a visitor is permitted include (but are not limited to) patients with intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns, significant change in patient condition or request for clergy or chaplain. Extenuating circumstances within our skilled nursing units and long-term care facilities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Guthrie Medical Group – Visitor attendance at visits is discouraged. Exceptions include visits for children or elderly, those who need assistance to walk or understand the physician’s instruction or who have cognitive or sensory limitations.
These restrictions will be re-evaluated after January 1, 2021.
We understand that restricted visitation is difficult for our patients and their families. In an effort to help families navigate these challenging times, Guthrie staff is helping to connect patients via virtual video visits with family and loved ones who cannot visit in person.
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.