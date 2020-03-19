Guthrie prepares for COVID-19, postpones non-emergent procedures and surgeries, clinical visits

From Guthrie:

Sayre, PA. – Due to the national state of emergency and the recommendation of the U.S. Surgeon General, Guthrie is postponing non-emergent surgeries and a majority of clinical visits.

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority,” said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO. “After careful consideration, we believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of all, and will help us to concentrate on decreasing exposure to the public and making sure we have adequate staff and supplies during this challenging period.”

Surgeries and procedures

Non-emergent surgeries and procedures are postponed for an initial period of three weeks, beginning today, March 18, and continuing through April 10. Non-emergent surgeries are those that are scheduled in advance because they do not involve a medical emergency.

“Guthrie surgeons are reviewing each patient’s case to make the determination if the surgery can safely be postponed,” said Dr. Scopelliti. “Each patient’s situation will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The patient’s surgeon or his/her advanced practice provider will call the patient directly if the surgery will be postponed,” he said.

Non-emergent procedures and surgeries at the following Guthrie facilities will be postponed:

• Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

• Guthrie Corning Hospital

• Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

• Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital

• Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

• Guthrie Big Flats Same Day Surgery Center

Urgent and emergency procedures and surgeries will continue at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

Clinic visits

Healthy visits at Guthrie clinic locations will be postponed beginning Friday, March 20, and continuing through April 10. This includes annual physicals, well-child visits (except newborn checks), dental cleanings, hearing and eye exams, routine labs and some post-op visits.

Guthrie will contact patients by phone to postpone and reschedule.

Clinic visits for some patients will continue as scheduled, including sick visits, treatment of diseases such as cancer, physical and occupational therapy and Coumadin monitoring.

A more comprehensive list of visits that will be postponed or continue as scheduled will be posted to https://www.guthrie.org/ . This list is subject to change. As is the case with surgeries, providers will evaluate each patient’s situation to determine if a face-to-face visit is necessary.