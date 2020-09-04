Guthrie patient thanks staff with “cue ball truck”

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. –Rodney “Hot Rod” Archibald, recently surprised staff with a visit from his famous “Cue Ball Truck” following the completion of this chemotherapy treatments at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

The truck, a 1954 Chevrolet which Archibald refurbished himself, includes a pool table in the back and has traveled to car and truck shows across the country. He says he wanted to do something to show his appreciation for the team that helped get him back on his feet after being diagnosed with cancer.

Archibald said, “It was just an awesome day and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It was one of the best days of my life and I could tell the staff really enjoyed it, they just couldn’t believe the truck had a pool table in it. He added, “The patients coming through the parking lot were taking pictures of it too. It’s a conversation piece wherever I take this truck because people don’t see this kind of thing. I’m having a ball with it.”

Jennifer Orbin, Clinical Nurse Manager said, “This gesture meant so much to our team. For this patient to go out of his way to show his appreciation for us and what we do, it just really keeps us going.” She added, “At a time when there are so many unknowns, not just for health care workers, but for our patients, it was great to be able to take a minute in an otherwise crazy day to have some fun and feel appreciated.”

