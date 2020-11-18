Guthrie partners with Pennsylvania Department of Health to offer free COVID testing

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced beginning Saturday, a drive-thru testing clinic will be held in Bradford County to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Testing will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Nov. 14 through Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the parking lot at the former K-Mart, located at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis and is completely free to all patients, regardless of residency. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.