Guthrie Offers Expanded Eligibility at Sayre Vaccine Clinic

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie now has appointments available for individuals ages 16-64 with qualifying high-risk conditions as identified by the CDC, as well as all those who qualify under the state’s 1A, 1B and 1C phases.

Please note: Although New York State has opened vaccination eligibility up to all individuals age 16 and older, regardless of comorbidities, Guthrie’s vaccine clinic in Sayre will follow eligibility criteria for Pennsylvania. To see if you or your teen is eligible, visit the following link: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx#distribution

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, scheduling for all those eligible will open for appointments on the following days and times at the former Kmart building located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre. The vaccine being offered at this clinic will be Pfizer, the only brand that is FDA approved for use in teens ages 16-17.

Thursday, April 8, 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 16, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.

Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one, at eGuthrie.org.

Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine. Consent can be given in one of two ways:

Parent may accompany child to the clinic to provide consent.

If teen attends alone, parent must be available to provide consent via phone.

A select number of walk-in vaccines will be available daily, beginning on April 14, at the Sayre vaccine clinic location only.

Dr. Philip Heavner, System Chair, Guthrie Pediatrics said, “With millions of doses already given, the vaccine has proven to be very safe and effective and it’s especially important for teens with underlying conditions to get vaccinated as soon as possible because they are most at risk for becoming sick, if infected with COVID-19.”

For the full video interview with Dr. Heavner, please click the following link: Pediatric COVID Vaccine Clinic Media Footage

For a comprehensive list of all Guthrie’s current vaccine clinic locations and how to schedule, visit: https://www.guthrie.org/safety-hospitals-and-clinics/covid-vaccine-information

