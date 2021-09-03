Guthrie Offering Hiring Bonuses to Fill Open Positions

From Guthrie

Following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries are currently experiencing staffing shortages and health care is no different.

Deb Raupers, EVP and Chief Nursing Officer, Guthrie said, “Hospitals across the country are hoping to fill vacancies, and we’re all trying to recruit members of the same talent pool. We are looking for employees who want to work in a teaching environment where they can be supported and grow in their career.”

To help recruit new talent to fill open positions at Guthrie, the organization is now offering competitive sign-on bonuses for certain roles:

$20,000 sign-on bonus for surgical service RNs

$15,000 sign-on bonus for all other RNs

$5,000 sign-on bonus for LPNs, CNAs, Care Partners, Nursing Assistants and Patient Care Technicians

Sarah Allen, RN, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Department, is happy to have recently joined Guthrie. “It has been a tough two years as a nurse, but since coming to Guthrie about three months ago, I’ve felt welcomed and supported by a truly great team,” she said.

For more information about a career at Guthrie, please visit careers.guthrie.org.