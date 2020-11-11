Guthrie observes Veterans Day with video message

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Due to current conditions, Guthrie is unable to hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on the Sayre campus this year, but still wishes to take this opportunity to thank and recognize the veterans in our communities. Guthrie continues to honor and recognize our veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day with a flag display as an opportunity for the community to symbolically come together to thank and honor those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom. Members of the Guthrie Cortland team will label each flag with veteran names and plant them along Homer Ave. and near the hospital’s Main Entrance. Veteran names will be submitted by Guthrie Cortland employees in recognition of their friends or family members. Additional flags will be planted in honor of all veterans. These flags will be on display from Veterans Day until Monday, Nov. 16.

Guthrie is also honoring the sacrifice our country’s brave men and women make with the following video message. Media outlets should feel free to use the video and quotes in news stories: https://youtu.be/3WmVJFCJMB0

The Guthrie Veterans Committee will also provide a 2020 employee veteran gift of a Military Challenge Coin, pictured in the attachment above, to all Guthrie employee veterans. A Military Challenge Coin is a small coin or medallion bearing an organization’s insignia or emblem and carried by the organization’s members.

