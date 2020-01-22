Guthrie Hospital held its annual milestone anniversary

From the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital recently held its annual public meeting, celebrating a milestone anniversary and sharing successes of the past year.

Founded in 1898, The American Hospital Association (AHA) is the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks, and their patients and communities.

The AHA provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.

The first year that institutional members were admitted to the AHA was 1919 and Robert Packer Hospital was one of 55 charter members of the association.

To mark Robert Packer Hospital’s 100 year membership in the AHA, Michael Draine, Regional Executive – Region 2, American Hospital Association, presented Guthrie leadership with a plaque commemorating the occasion during Robert Packer Hospital’s Annual Public Meeting.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO, said: “Guthrie is proud of its century-long partnership with the American Hospital Association.

The AHA has a long history of advocating for access and coverage of healthcare. Hospitals provide many benefits to the local community. For example, Guthrie contributed nearly 815 million dollars to the region’s economy in 2018.

We look forward to continuing this relationship with AHA and providing quality care to the communities we serve.”

“The AHA is very pleased to recognize Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for their 100 years of membership in the AHA,” said Mike Draine, AHA regional executive. “Since their founding, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has provided exceptional, high-quality care to patients in the twin tiers region, while also helping to train generations of physicians and other caregivers. Through their membership in the AHA, they have also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to supporting the hospital field’s important advocacy work. The AHA thanks the staff and leadership of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for the care and services they provide each day to their patients and communities.”

During Robert Packer Hospital’s Annual Public Meeting, Hospital President Joseph Sawyer spoke of some of the highlights that occurred in 2019, including:

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Named One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Earns American College of Radiology Accreditation

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Named to America’s 100 Best for Coronary Intervention

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Reaccredited as OSHA VPP Star Site

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area.

Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network.

Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York.

In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.