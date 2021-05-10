Guthrie Honored For Commitment to Healthcare Quality

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie was one of three healthcare organizations selected to receive an American Medical Group Association (AMGA) Foundation Star Award. This national award recognizes an organization’s steadfast commitment to continuous quality improvement internally and honors it for supporting AMGA Foundation’s efforts to improve care quality in the broader healthcare community.

Award recipients were selected for their commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery as demonstrated by their participation in AMGA Foundation’s quality improvement initiatives. These initiatives include:

· Participation in a Best Practices Learning Collaborative, AMGA’s peer-to-peer learning initiatives focused on continuous quality improvement in areas such as Medicare Advantage, bundled diabetes measures, HPV, obesity, osteoporosis, and more.

· Participation in Diabetes: Together 2 Goal®, a national campaign focused on improving care for patients with type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Frederick Bloom, Executive Vice President, Guthrie Medical Group said, “The Guthrie Clinic was selected to participate in collaboratives with other leading medical groups from around the country to improve care for patients with diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Guthrie instituted national best practices and demonstrated exceptional outcomes for patients in our region.”

Dr. Russell Woglom, Chief Medical Officer, Ambulatory Quality, Guthrie said, “While participating in the AMGA programs, we saw our providers and staff improve the care of thousands of our patients throughout our service area. We salute and thank our teams for all of their hard work and dedicated efforts to enhance the quality of care to all of our patients.”

The 2021 Foundation Star awardees are:

· Esse Health

· Guthrie Clinic

· Ochsner Health

“The innovative, high-performing care that the awardees provided during an unprecedented, challenging year is leading the way in healthcare excellence. The outstanding support and involvement of these groups helps make AMGA Foundation’s lifesaving quality improvement programs possible,” said John Kennedy, M.D., AMGA chief medical officer and AMGA Foundation president. “These three groups improved care for millions of patients, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration as we seek to create a healthier America and improve the lives of 100 million Americans by 2025.”

About Guthrie:

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is comprised of four hospitals, including Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., with a campus in Towanda, Pa., Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, N.Y., Guthrie Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pa., and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland, N.Y., along with a research institute and home care/hospice. Guthrie’s multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offers 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations and provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.

About AMGA Foundation

AMGA Foundation is AMGA’s philanthropic arm that enables medical groups and other organized systems of care to consistently improve health and health care. AMGA Foundation serves as a catalyst, connector, and collaborator for translating the evidence of what works best in improving health and health care in everyday practice. Learn more at amga.org/foundation.