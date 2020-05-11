Guthrie ensures emergency department safety

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – As the region continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Guthrie reminds the public that the Emergency Departments at Guthrie’s five hospitals in Corning and Cortland NY and Sayre, Towanda and Troy Pa. are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and are safe to visit. Patients should not avoid seeking care for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Guthrie follows the Centers for Disease Control’s best practices and guidelines for infection control and prevention by screening patients, separating patients with respiratory symptoms, providing masks to patients, visitors, and staff and cleaning and disinfecting regularly.

Dr. Marc Harris, System Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Guthrie said, “Our communities can be confident that we have taken the necessary precautions to ensure all of our Emergency Departments are safe for patients to visit, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.” He adds, “People experiencing chest pain, abdominal pain, injury, signs of stroke, or any other concern for an emergent condition, should not delay visiting the nearest Emergency Department. In many emergency situations, time is of the essence. In treating patients early, we can often avoid further complications.”

