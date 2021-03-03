Guthrie Earns Epic Distinction

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie has earned the Summa Cum Laude Honor Roll distinction for the second year in a row from Epic – a computer-based program that stores patient’s personal health information including treatments, procedures, test results, current allergies, medications and more.

The Honor Roll Good Maintenance Grant Program is a recognition program based on eight components: Ease of Use for Providers, Enterprise Data and Analytics, Financial, Health Information Exchange, Infrastructure, Patient Experience, Population Health, and Staying Current. There are three levels of program achievement based on the number of components completed: Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Summa Cum Laude. Completing all eight components of the program qualifies an organization to reach Summa Cum Laude. This is an achievement shared with only one other Epic organization.

Guthrie Vice President of Clinical Systems, Terri Couts said, “I am very proud to be leading a team who has achieved the highest-level Honor Roll distinction a second year in a row. Mastering all of these components not only ensures that Guthrie draws the most value from our Epic software investment which helps improve the health and wellness of the communities we serve, but also demonstrates the alignment IT has with the strategic goals of our organization.”

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is comprised of four hospitals, including Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., with a campus in Towanda, Pa., Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, N.Y., Guthrie Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pa., and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center in Cortland, N.Y., along with a research institute and home care/hospice. Guthrie’s multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offers 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations and provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.