Guthrie Contributes Nearly $815 Million in Econcmic Impact to Region

From The Guthrie Clinic:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania-based hospitals contributed $814.5 million to the region’s economy during fiscal year (FY) 2018, according to the new annual report released by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). Guthrie also supports more than 4,000 jobs in the region.

In total, Pennsylvania’s hospitals created $136.1 billion in total economic impact and powered nearly 654,000 jobs—about one in 10 in Pennsylvania.

“HAP’s new analysis shows that the impacts of our hospitals extend far beyond patient care and are felt in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO. “Every day, our hospitals deliver high-quality care, endeavor to constantly improve outcomes, and promote community health and wellness initiatives.

Hospitals also provide vital contributions to the areas they serve through family-sustaining jobs, spending at other local businesses, and innovative research—and we need to make sure that policies and regulations support their long-term sustainability,” said Carter.

Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti added, “As the largest employer in the county with 3,000+ employees working in Bradford County, Guthrie remains a vital contributor to the county’s economy through the purchasing power of the residents we employ and the patients and visitors who travel to Sayre, Towanda and Troy for care. Although the economic impact calculated here reflects what our hospitals contribute to the region, Guthrie’s medical group practices based in four counties in Pennsylvania also provide hundreds of thousands of visits each year.”

He continued, “As a good community partner, we are also proud of our contributions to the overall quality of life in the region. Our work with the Sayre Revitalization Initiative supports efforts to revitalize downtown Sayre. The Mark Stensager Human Service Fund offers limited financial help to employees, patients of Guthrie, and people in our community, and in October 2018 provided $66,900 in flood relief to more than 130 individuals following localized flooding. We also offer free community first aid and emergency preparedness classes such as Stop The Bleed.”

The full report, including a searchable data visualization, can be found at HAP’s website: https://www.haponline.org/About-PA-Hospitals/Economic-Impact

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network.

Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York.

In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.