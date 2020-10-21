Guthrie CEO Honored with Outstanding Community Healthcare Employee of the Year Award

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, was recently recognized by Veterans Affairs as a recipient of the organization’s Outstanding Community Healthcare Employee of the Year Award. The goal of the award is to provide recognition to a healthcare provider who takes extra steps to provide exemplary service and support to veterans and their families.

Dr. Scopelliti was nominated for the award after helping to form the Guthrie Veterans Committee which continues to identify and fulfill needs for veterans in our area. Most recently, the committee made progress on plans for a veteran’s resource office, to be located inside Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Additionally, the committee has improved communication between veterans and their providers by adding service history to a veteran’s electronic medical records, worked to establish the Veteran Patient Assistance Fund and continues to recognize veterans each Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.

Dr. Scopelliti said, “It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of the work that is being done to advocate for the veterans in our communities. We owe it to our veterans to make sure they continue to have access to the resources they need and the quality care they deserve.”

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.