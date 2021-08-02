Guthrie celebrates breastfeeding awareness week

Cortland, NY – The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Awareness Week.

Cortland Medical Center is reminding new mothers of the benefits of breastfeeding, and the services and education provided at the hospital.

An International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) will be available Wednesday, Aug. 4 to answer questions about breastfeeding.

She will be joined by a new mother whose baby was delivered at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP at 607-428-5036.