Guthrie breaks ground on Ithaca Medical office building and Cortland Cancer Treatment Center

Cortland/Ithaca, N.Y. – Today, Guthrie celebrated the groundbreaking of two projects.

The first, Guthrie’s new Cancer Treatment Center in Cortland, will include:

· Centralized location and services – providing a single, convenient point where patients can access multi-disciplinary care in radiation and medical oncology treatments, thus eliminating travel. Benefits include access to a full array of surgical and diagnostic services at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

· The latest innovation and technology – the cancer treatment center will be home to the latest treatment protocols and provide access to the newest technology.

· Enhanced patient experience – standardized exam rooms will minimize patient movement by performing all patient-related activities inside the exam room and will also include collaboration space for staff.

· Comprehensive approach to care – our comprehensive team of specialists will work with patients through all aspects of living with cancer. The new center will enable us to offer supportive care programs in the same location where patients see their physicians.

This $10.6 million facility will bring together radiation and medical oncology in one location with a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator and 10 chemotherapy infusion chairs. The new facility will offer additional treatment areas, an on-site pharmacy for preparing medications, phlebotomy draw stations and private rooms for multidisciplinary services provided by a dietitian and social worker.

The second, Guthrie’s new Medical Office Building in Ithaca, is part of a mixed-use property planned for Ithaca’s City Harbor waterfront development. The building will house a mix of clinical services designed to meet the identified needs of the Ithaca community. The goal of this

new facility is to provide residents of Ithaca and surrounding communities with additional choices and access to more services.

The three-story, 60,000 square-foot building will include:

· Orthopedics/PT

· Primary Care

· Ophthalmology/Optometry

· GI

· Radiology/Mammography

· Other surgical specialties

For video of each groundbreaking, please click the link and use the key below for names and titles of soundbites. https://share.icloud.com/photos/0aLjkt6r8tS7P155t0vKM90wQ

The first 1:35 minutes of the video in the link above is from the Cortland Cancer Treatment Center Groundbreaking. The soundbite from 0:23 to 1:11 is Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO, Guthrie.

The portion of the video from 1:35 to the end is from the Ithaca Medical Office Building Groundbreaking. The soundbite from 1:36 to 2:09 is Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO, Guthrie. The soundbite from 2:09 to 2:34 is Mayor Svante Myrick, Ithaca.

Group photo captions:

Cortland Shovels (from left to right)

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO, Guthrie

Dr. Thomas Gergel, Chief, Radiation Oncology, Guthrie

Jennifer Yartym, President, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Dr. Patrick Hayes, Guthrie Cortland Cancer Center Capital Campaign Co-Chair

Mayor Brian Tobin, Cortland

Ithaca Shovels (from left to right)

Nick Lambrou, Lambrou Real Estate

Mayor Svante Myrick, Ithaca

Dr. David Ristedt, Medical Director, Guthrie Medical Group North

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO, Guthrie

