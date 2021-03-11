Guthrie Awards Grant to support Local Schools

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $4,000 to Northeast Bradford Educational Foundation in support of their purchase of new exercise equipment to update the Northeast Bradford Junior/Senior High School’s fitness and workout room.

The updated equipment will provide students an opportunity to improve their cardiorespiratory endurance, cardiovascular conditioning, and body composition. Extensive research also indicates that improving physical health can lead to improved information processing and heightened attention levels, which can increase academic performance for students.

Josephine Robles, Director of Community Relations, Guthrie said: “Guthrie is pleased to award funding toward updated exercise equipment at the Northeast Bradford Junior/Senior High School’s fitness and workout room and to promote healthy lifestyles for local students. Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program supports projects that target health challenges facing our communities.”

This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.

For more information, or to apply for a Guthrie Community Benefit Grant, please visit www.guthrie.org.

