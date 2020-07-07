Guthrie awards annual health professions and employee scholarships

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – A total of 14 scholarships were awarded through Guthrie’s Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs.

“Guthrie is proud to provide assistance to local seniors as they pursue various fields of study,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, Executive Vice President, Chief Quality Officer. “These scholarships not only benefit the families of our own employees but also support the future of health care in our community by keeping the expertise close to home.”

Four scholarships were given to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest, while the remaining 10 scholarships were given to students throughout the region whose academic endeavors will be directly related to health care. All students will receive $650 a year for four years for undergraduate studies. This year’s winners are listed below.

Children of Employees Scholarships:

Riley Cobb, Wyalusing Valley High School, daughter of Sharon Cobb (Physical Therapist, Guthrie Home Health), Elmira College

McKenna Snyder, Cortland High School, daughter of Staci Snyder (Patient Service Specialist, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center), SUNY Broome Community College

Joseph Buffone, Waverly High School, son of Michael Buffone (Clinical Data Analyst, Guthrie), Broome Community College

Amy Kim, Horseheads High School, daughter of Jungwon Kim (LPN, Guthrie Big Flats), Binghamton University

Health Professions Scholarships:

Ethan McFarland, Owego Free Academy, Union College Schenectady, N.Y.

Elizabeth DeMarco, Tunkhannock Area High School, Pennsylvania State University

Ryder Lathrop, Troy Area High School, Colgate University

Riley David, North Penn-Mansfield High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Meisi Williams, Waverly High School, Corning Community College

Gavin Ruddy, Hammondsport High School, Ithaca College

Jakub Ziembicki, Elmira High School, University of Utah

Averie Roberts, Groton High School, Collegiate University

Alexis Ceiri, Johnson City High School, St. John Fisher College

Eilie Holland, Marathon High School, Mansfield University