Guthrie Adjusts Vaccine Clinic Hours 

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Due to decreased vaccine demand, Guthrie is adjusting some of its vaccine clinic hours so that staff can be redeployed elsewhere throughout the system.

Beginning the week of June 14, the Guthrie COVID Vaccination Clinic at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre will be open Wednesday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. For more information on how to make an appointment, and for additional Guthrie vaccine clinic locations, visit guthrie.org/vaccine

