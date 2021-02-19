Guthrie Addresses Moderna Supply Concerns

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie understands the public’s concern after news that some Pennsylvania health care providers could experience a shortage of second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Guthrie has not been informed of a delay in second doses of Moderna due to inventory issues at the state level, however, a few hundred second doses have been delayed due to weather.

This second dose delay will affect elderly patients who were vaccinated at our Wellsboro, Tunkhannock and Towanda offices in Pennsylvania. The delayed allocation represents less than 2% of the patients who have received a vaccination from a Guthrie location. Those impacted will be called and re-scheduled for their second dose. If the patient is not contacted to reschedule, there is no need to contact Guthrie and they should report for their second dose as scheduled.

Guthrie carefully manages its inventory of vaccine and places orders weekly for second doses to match the number of first doses that have been used. Like most health care providers, Guthrie gets an advance notification of only a few days regarding the arrival of doses. This is not unique to Pennsylvania and states across the nation report similar challenges with the vaccine pipeline.

Guthrie documents information on each patient it has vaccinated in the patient’s Epic medical record. This information includes the brand of the vaccine and the date it was administered. This ensures that the patient receives the second dose within a timeline that meets standards acceptable to the CDC.

Patients who received doses of the Pfizer vaccine are not affected.

