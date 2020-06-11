Guidelines for entering the customer service center

From The Village of Endicott:

The Village of Endicott Municipal Building will reopen on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. For payments, the Village encourages customers to use the outside drop box which is located by the Customer Service entrance. Customers can also use the online payment service available on the website at https://endicottny.com/. The Village asks that people who need to come into the Customer Service Center to please abide by the following:

· Please use the hand sanitizer before and after conducting your business

· Wear a mask

· Please follow State guidelines and remain 6 feet away from the person in front of you

· Please sign the contact tracing sheet with the date, your name and phone number

IF YOU HAVE HAD ANY SYMPTONS SUCH AS FEVER, COUGH, SHORTNESS OF BREATH OR SORE THROAT, ETC. PLEASE USE THE DROP BOX FOR PAYMENTS OR CORRESPONDENCE AND DO NOT COME INTO THE CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER.