Gregorian chant to be sung from centuries-old book

From: The Southern Tier Singers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective, directed by William Culverhouse, will present “Chant From the Convent of La Crocetta” on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30pm at St. Patrick’s Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton.

The concert is free and open to the public; no tickets required. Voluntary donations gratefully accepted.

The choir will sing ethereally beautiful Gregorian chant, in the original Latin, in the cathedral-like acoustics of St. Patrick’s church.

The music comes from a beautifully handwritten 16th-century chant manuscript originally owned by the nuns of the convent of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy (known as La Crocetta).

The centuries-old book was recently acquired by Binghamton University.

It will be on display for public viewing at St. Patrick’s Church before and after the concert through a special arrangement with Binghamton University Libraries.

ABOUT SOUTHERN TIER SINGERS’ COLLECTIVE: Founded in the fall of 2018 by William Culverhouse, STSC is based in Binghamton, New York, and draws singers from as far as Ithaca, Oneonta, Elmira, and northeast Pennsylvania.

Many of the singers in STSC are music educators in regional school systems who are also professional-level singers, and their contributions to STSC enrich not only our audiences’ musical lives, but also the musical lives of their students.