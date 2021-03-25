Greenlight Networks Acquires Plexicomm: New Partnership to Bring New York’s Fastest Internet to the Southern Tier

From Greenlight Networks:

Binghamton and Rochester, N.Y. – Greenlight Networks, the fastest fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, today announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Plexicomm, LLC, a Binghamton-based Internet solution provider. This agreement sets the stage for Greenlight to provide the highest-speed fiber internet services to residents and businesses in Binghamton and across the greater Broome and Tioga County areas.

Over the past decade, Greenlight Networks has invested in people, resources and systems to meet the growing demand for high-speed Internet across Western New York, with its service currently available to nearly 50,000 homes, small businesses, and multi-dwelling units in 13 municipalities. Greenlight is expanding into the Erie/Niagara County region and expects to bring on its first Buffalo customers in the coming months.

Upon close of the agreement, all 12 Plexicomm employees will be employed through Greenlight Networks, with Plexicomm’s President, Dan English, leading the charge as Greenlight’s Greater Binghamton Region General Manager.

“As a former Binghamton native, I am proud to bring New York’s fastest Internet service to the Southern Tier and look forward to welcoming the first Binghamton area customers to Greenlight over the next few months,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks. “We are excited to welcome Dan and the talented people of Plexicomm to the Greenlight team. Dan has built a solid network and company from the ground up and Greenlight will continue to benefit from his knowledge and expertise. Greenlight will provide the resources necessary to build on the good work Dan and his team have done by expanding and investing in the fiber network to deliver New York’s fastest Internet to the residents and businesses of Greater Binghamton. Together, under the Greenlight brand, we will significantly increase the availability of broadband Internet services across the Southern Tier and Central New York.”

“The need for greater broadband accessibility for residents in this area is greater than ever before as people work and learn more from home,” added English. “We’re excited about this agreement with Greenlight Networks that will allow continued expansion of critical network infrastructure and services to ensure our region continues to develop and grow as a major technological hub. Importantly, this deal provides growth opportunities for our employees, will speed the pace of our fiber network deployment, and will bring next-level service for our customers.”

For current Plexicomm customers, it will be business as usual as Greenlight enhances the current network infrastructure with the equipment necessary to provide and expand its best-in-class Internet service offerings. Greenlight’s residential fiber Internet service starts at $50 a month for 500 Mbps. Binghamton area residents interested in learning more about Greenlight can sign-up here on Greenlight’s website to show interest and be included in Greenlight updates for the area. Updates will also be shared on the new “Binghamton” page and interactive map here.

“As we augment the existing network, we will also be expanding in and around the current Pleixcomm network so that even more Binghamton residents will have access to high-speed fiber services,” added Murphy, who was born and raised in Binghamton, a graduate of Seton Catholic Central High School, and still has family that resides there today.

About Greenlight Networks, LLC: Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 2 Gigabit per second. Based in Rochester, NY and founded in 2011, the company builds, owns and operates its fiber-optic networks to provide amazingly fast Internet connections to its customers. For more information on the company, please visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on Twitter.