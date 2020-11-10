Greater Binghamton Domino’s® Stores Host Hiring Day

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Domino’s franchise-owned locations are hosting an area-wide hiring day on Monday, Nov. 16., from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. During this time, a general manager or supervisor will be available to conduct on-site interviews at the following locations:

112 Baldwin St.

Johnson City, NY 13790

607-798-7177

1185 Vestal Ave.

Binghamton, NY 13903

607-772-8555

108 Washington Ave.

Endicott, NY 13760

607-786-3030

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, shift runners and assistant managers. Candidates must be 18 years or older to apply. Competitive wages offered. More information available at your local store.

“Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance,” said Gary DeBusk, Binghamton-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be. We hope to attract a lot of new talent on Monday.”

A virtual option for interviewing will be also be available. Contact your local store for details.

