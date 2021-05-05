Greater Binghamton Chamber wins top award for communications

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

Binghamton, NY — The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce has been named one of 12 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an Alexandria, Va.-based association that represents over 8,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce around the world.

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, generously supported by Facebook, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the competition, which is now in its thirty-sixth year.

“Chambers of commerce are the storytellers and megaphones for their communities,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Their innovative efforts to help drive engagement and change in the regions they serve are inspiring. Creative communications that spur action are what earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce was named an “Award of Excellence” winner for our Economic Outlook Guide, an entry under the Print & Electronic Publications category.

The Broome County Economic Outlook Guide, designed by a local agency, Idea Kraft, directly advances the organizational mission by providing our membership with a detailed economic outlook for our area in addition to beneficial market research. This data helps our businesses make informed choices that will grow our local economy. We also conduct a Business Leaders Outlook Survey which is published in the booklet that helps other business leaders better understand how their peers feel about the current and future economic climate in our region, as well as for their industry. This is our fifth year conducting this survey and have begun to map out year over year trends from the data.

”We are honored to be recognized by distinguished industry professionals and our outstanding national association, ACCE. Our Economic Outlook Guide provides vital information to employers, investors and critical decision-makers about the work we are doing to create economic vitality in our region. It is a ‘go-to’ document for many. We appreciate ACCE’s continued leadership and support of our efforts.”

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from sixteen U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated 173 entries submitted for this year’s competition. Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, digital media, event marketing and print and electronic publications.