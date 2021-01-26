Greater Binghamton Chamber to Host One Day VIRTUAL Conference for Business Professionals on January 28th – BingBizCon

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and our title sponsor, M&T Bank, will host BingBizCon – a full-day VIRTUAL conference for business professionals packed with 9 Breakout Sessions, a Keynote Lunch, Inaugural Family-Owned Business of the Year Award, Speed Networking a one-hour Virtual and Interactive Business Showcase on Thursday, January 28 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

2019 was the inaugural year for BingBizCon, replacing a thirty year traditional business expo. The event was well received by 200 people as we designed an event to address the most pressing topics expressed by our members, in addition to provide exhibiting opportunities.

The June 2020 in-person was postponed and reorganized as a 100% virtual event.

The breakout sessions will be led by thought-leaders from all over the country, as well as the United Kingdom, in three main tracks including: Human Resources; Leadership Development and Marketing.

This year’s event will feature a Keynote Presentation with local filmmaker Daniel Masciari and the Visit Binghamton Film Office, followed by the inaugural presentation of the Family-Owned Business of the Year Award.

A virtual, interactive business showcase will conclude the day giving attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to interface with each other via a live video chat using the web conference portal.

Find out more details, including speaker topics, names, photos and bios at: www.bingbizcon.com

EVENT: Greater Binghamton Chamber’s BingBizCon

DATE/TIME: Thursday, January 28, 2021

8:30 – 9:30 am Speed Networking

9:45 – 10:30 am (3) Breakout Sessions

10:45 – 11:30 am (3) Breakout Sessions

12:15 – 1:15 pm Keynote Presentation:

Visit Binghamton Film Office &

Daniel V. Masciari, Binghamton Based Filmmaker and Editor

Inaugural Award Presentation: 2020 Family Owned Business of the Year

1:30 – 2:15 pm (3) Breakout Sessions

2:30 – 3:30 pm Interactive Virtual Business Showcase

EVENT COVERAGE: Please contact us if you are interested in covering this virtual event so we

can send you a link with login information

LIVE IN-PERSON

INTERVIEWS: Sponsors, Keynote Speaker & 2020 Family Owned Business of the Year

Award Recipient will be available at the Chamber’s in-person studio at our office (5 South College Drive, Suite 101 on the SUNY Broome Community College Campus) broadcasting live to our virtual attendees at 8:45 am, 11:45 am and 1:30 pm. Feel free to stop by our building during those times for live in-person interviews.