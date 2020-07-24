Greater Binghamton Chamber to hold virtual Legislative breakfast Aug 5th; event will feature keynote speaker Michael Hendrix, breakout discussions with elected officials

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

Binghamton, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Legislative Breakfast event for business leaders on Thursday, August 5th, from 9:00-10:30 AM. This year we are taking this event virtual! We will have Michael Hendrix, State and Local Policy Director for the Manhattan Institute, speaking on his research which involves providing guidance on how our community can recover economically from COVID-19.

Additionally, this event provides our local business leaders the opportunity to engage one-on-one with our elected officials in smaller breakout rooms following the keynote. A dialogue on critical issues facing the business community is so important to the future growth of our community.

Our confirmed elected officials who plan to be in attendance so far include: U.S. Congressman Anthony Brindisi; NYS Senator Fred Akshar; NYS Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo; NYS Assemblyman Chris Friend; Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie; Town of Chenango Supervisor Jo Anne Klenovic; Town of Vestal Councilwoman Sue Messina; Broome County Legislator Mary Kaminsky; Binghamton City Councilwoman Angela Riley; Binghamton City Councilwoman Aviva Friedman; and Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns.