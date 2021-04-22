Greater Binghamton Chamber Seeking Nominations to Recognize Young Professionals

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the third year of the HYPE Awards to recognize and celebrate Young Professionals in the Greater Binghamton community.

The Chamber is seeking nominations for young professionals across 9 industries, as well as a Mentor to a YP, who demonstrate success in their career, industry and in serving the community outside of their business or profession.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to nominate a colleague, friend, supervisor, mentor, mentee or anyone else they know deserving of recognition. Nominations will be collected in the following areas: Business, Creative, Education & Training, Health & Wellness, Law & Government, Non-profit, Service Industry, Skilled Trades, STEM and Mentor to a YP.

More details about the award categories can be found at our website: https://greaterbinghamtonchamber.com/hype-awards/

Eligibility criteria for YP Industry Awards include:

· Under the age of 40 as of July 15, 2021

· Must currently work at a company based in Greater Binghamton

· Demonstrates excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession

· Contributes time and/or service to the community outside of their business or profession

There is no age requirement for the “Mentor to a YP” Award. The rest of the criteria are the same. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, May 16. The top three finalists from each category will have their story shared with our community via the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

The HYPE Awards celebration will take place on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Riverdale Banquet Hall from 5:30 – 7:30pm and will include hors-d’oeuvres, cash bar, and a special awards presentation. Everyone is invited to take part in this community event to celebrate our area’s next generation of leaders.