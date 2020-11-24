Greater Binghamton Chamber expands free PPE kit distribution to local businesses via satellite locations

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

Binghamton, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce recently announced a grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to purchase PPE supplies for local businesses which includes a box of disposable face masks, hand sanitizer, microfiber cleaning cloths and disinfectant that kills COVID-19 on all high touch surfaces.

The Chamber held their initial distribution day via a Drive Thru format at the Chamber office located on the SUNY Broome Campus on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

In an effort to continue the PPE Kit Distribution and make it convenient for businesses across Broome County, the Chamber has established the following satellite PPE Kit Pick Up Locations starting Monday, November 23rd through the end of the month (or until supplies last). Please note due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next week, hours may be different.

Binghamton

Chamber Office on SUNY Broome Campus, 5 S. College Drive, Binghamton

M-F, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Johnson City

Confluence Running, 130 Oakdale Road, Johnson City

M-F 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Sat 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sun 12:00 – 5:00 pm

Endicott

Gault Chevrolet Toyota BMW

2205 North Street, Endicott

M-F – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Kirkwood

Masonite Doors, 970 NY Route 11, Kirkwood

M-F, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Endwell

Tioga State Bank, 510 Hooper Road, Endwell

M-W – Lobby 9:00 am – 1:00 pm; Drive up or appt. 9:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Th/Fr in lobby 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and drive up or appt. 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Owego

Tioga State Bank, 923 State Route 17C, Owego

M-W – Lobby 9:00 am – 1:00 pm; Drive up or appt. 9:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Th/Fr in lobby 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and drive up or appt. 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Vestal

Alexa Langeland State Farm Agency, 237 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal

M-F, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm