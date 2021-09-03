Greater Binghamton Chamber Annual Job & Career Fair

From the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Title Sponsor, Mirabito Energy Products, will host our bi-annual Job & Career Fair on Thursday, September 9 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

Representatives from Workforce New York and the NYS Department of Labor will be present to answer questions from job seekers.

The job fair is free and open to all job seekers. Attendees are encouraged to bring many copies of their resume. The Chamber will scan each resume collected at this career fair and create an on-line database that participating job fair companies can access after the event.

Detailed job fair information will be available on the Chamber’s website at www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com, with a full packet outlining participating companies, contact information and a list of available jobs.