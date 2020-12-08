Greater Binghamton Chamber Announces Virtual Young Professional Award Celebration

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will be revealing this year’s HYPE Award winners in a live virtual event on December 9th, 2020 at 5:30PM. The HYPE Awards highlight professionals under age 40 who demonstrate success in their career and industry and are making a positive change in the Greater Binghamton community.

Nominations were submitted by a mix of colleagues, supervisors, businesses, and organizations. The award categories are as follows: Business Services, Creative, Education & Training, Health & Wellness, Law & Government, Non-Profit, Service Industry, Skilled Trades, and STEM.

The last category, Mentor to a YP is a special category where the honoree does not need to be a young professional but must influence and help establish YP’s in their professional journey.

We invite the community to read about them on the Greater Binghamton Chamber Facebook Page. Everyone is invited to watch the awards live via Zoom.

Join us via Zoom

December 9, 2020 at 5:30PM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86027543430?pwd=VnphaFhJazExVWNVczNjWkpyazZwZz09 Passcode: HYPE2020

Full list of award finalists:

Business & Professional Services:

Jason Aurelio, Sentry Alarms

Ebony Hattoh, Gilead Media & Marketing

Timothy Szczesny, DeMunn Funeral Home

Creative:

Erinn Kovitch, Idea Kraft

Kristen Mann, Grow. Bloom. Project

Daniel Masciari, Full Fledged Films LLC

Education & Training:

Gina Chase, SUNY Broome Community College

Matt Sheehan, Broome-Tioga BOCES

Jordan Smith, Binghamton University

Health & Wellness:

Jenna Jenks, Confluence Running

Jennifer Morabito, People Grow Together

Karina Martinez, Binghamton Metro Doulas, LLC

Law & Government:

Jared Kraham, City of Binghamton

Michael Keenan, The Raymond Corporation

Mentor to a YP:

Laura Pascucci, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Jon Myers, Jon L Myers and Associates – Ameriprise Financial

Sulaiminah Burns, Support Black Business 607

Non-Profit:

Abby Cleveland, Binghamton Philharmonic

Autumn Loke, Liberty Partnerships Program

Erin Summerlee, Rural Health Network of SCNY

Service Industry:

Erika Dickinson, Dos Rios Cantina

Aaron Laughlin, Dos Rios/Stone Fox

Skilled Trades:

Nick Ballard, City of Binghamton Parks & Recreation

Leland Moxley, The Raymond Corporation

STEM:

Morgan Brock, The Raymond Corporation

Rucha Kulkarni, Universal Instruments Corp

Sarah Reeves, BAE Systems