Greater Binghamton Chamber Announces Virtual Young Professional Award Celebration

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:
The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will be revealing this year’s HYPE Award winners in a live virtual event on December 9th, 2020 at 5:30PM. The HYPE Awards highlight professionals under age 40 who demonstrate success in their career and industry and are making a positive change in the Greater Binghamton community.
Nominations were submitted by a mix of colleagues, supervisors, businesses, and organizations. The award categories are as follows: Business Services, Creative, Education & Training, Health & Wellness, Law & Government, Non-Profit, Service Industry, Skilled Trades, and STEM.
The last category, Mentor to a YP is a special category where the honoree does not need to be a young professional but must influence and help establish YP’s in their professional journey.
We invite the community to read about them on the Greater Binghamton Chamber Facebook Page. Everyone is invited to watch the awards live via Zoom.
Join us via Zoom
December 9, 2020 at 5:30PM https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86027543430?pwd=VnphaFhJazExVWNVczNjWkpyazZwZz09 Passcode: HYPE2020
Full list of award finalists:
Business & Professional Services:
Jason Aurelio, Sentry Alarms
Ebony Hattoh, Gilead Media & Marketing
Timothy Szczesny, DeMunn Funeral Home
Creative:
Erinn Kovitch, Idea Kraft
Kristen Mann, Grow. Bloom. Project
Daniel Masciari, Full Fledged Films LLC
Education & Training:
Gina Chase, SUNY Broome Community College
Matt Sheehan, Broome-Tioga BOCES
Jordan Smith, Binghamton University
Health & Wellness:
Jenna Jenks, Confluence Running
Jennifer Morabito, People Grow Together
Karina Martinez, Binghamton Metro Doulas, LLC
Law & Government:
Jared Kraham, City of Binghamton
Michael Keenan, The Raymond Corporation
Mentor to a YP:
Laura Pascucci, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Jon Myers, Jon L Myers and Associates – Ameriprise Financial
Sulaiminah Burns, Support Black Business 607
Non-Profit:
Abby Cleveland, Binghamton Philharmonic
Autumn Loke, Liberty Partnerships Program
Erin Summerlee, Rural Health Network of SCNY
Service Industry:
Erika Dickinson, Dos Rios Cantina
Aaron Laughlin, Dos Rios/Stone Fox
Skilled Trades:
Nick Ballard, City of Binghamton Parks & Recreation
Leland Moxley, The Raymond Corporation
STEM:
Morgan Brock, The Raymond Corporation
Rucha Kulkarni, Universal Instruments Corp
Sarah Reeves, BAE Systems