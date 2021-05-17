Greater Binghamton Airport to Conduct Triennial Drill

From the Broome County Department of Aviation:

TOWN OF MAINE – The Greater Binghamton Airport will be performing its Triennial Emergency Drill with supporting agencies on May 22nd, 2021 from 8AM until 12PM. This required drill is conducted every three years for all commercial service airports. Supporting firefighting agencies, law enforcement, and ambulance services will all participate in real time.

Airport Operations will coordinate with first response agencies and Broome County Office of Emergency Services to perform a theoretical drill simulating a large plane crash with a multitude of victims. The purpose of this drill is to practice for the worst-case scenario at the airport so emergency responders can be more confident in their ability to react to a time sensitive incident. The drill will also identify inefficiencies among participants with the goal of improving the Airport’s Emergency Response Plan and keep people traveling through BGM safe.

Please note: this drill is NOT open to members of the public for viewing.