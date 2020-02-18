Great Place to Work and Fortune Name Wegmans One of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, Ranking #3

From the offices at Wegmans:

Rochester, NY – Wegmans has been named one of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Wegmans has been on the list every year, and this year ranks #3.

According to the Great Place to Work, this year’s list is based on survey responses from more than 650,000 employees rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These included trust in managers, respect, fairness, and camaraderie. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees across all demographics.

“We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list for the past 23 years,” said President and CEO Colleen Wegman. “Our people make shopping and working at Wegmans a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

To see the full list of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here.

Wegmans is now hiring for new stores set to open in Harrison, NY in June and in West Cary, NC and Tysons Corner, VA later in 2020. Applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

In 2019, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity, Working Parents, Millennials, Women and was ranked #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail. In addition, they were named to PEOPLE’s list of Companies that Care.

Cake Celebration at Wegmans

Customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. when cake will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option instead of cake, Clementine tangerines will be available.

About Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2020. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.