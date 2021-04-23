Grandma’s Attic is back on! Come pick up some chicken barbecue and shop!

From Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church:
Church to hold Rummage and food sale as part of the Tioga Terrace Annual Garage Sale
What: A HUGE garage sale with everything from books, toys, crafts, and other numerous household goods on display.NO CLOTHING THIS YEAR.
In addition, we will have chicken barbeque and baked goods available to take out at our annual church event.
When: Saturday May 15, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church
30 Glann Road
Apalachin, NY 13732
Why: It is so much fun!
REMINDER: Masks and Social Distancing Are Required.