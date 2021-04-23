Grandma’s Attic is back on! Come pick up some chicken barbecue and shop!

From Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church:

Church to hold Rummage and food sale as part of the Tioga Terrace Annual Garage Sale

What: A HUGE garage sale with everything from books, toys, crafts, and other numerous household goods on display.NO CLOTHING THIS YEAR.

In addition, we will have chicken barbeque and baked goods available to take out at our annual church event.

When: Saturday May 15, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church

30 Glann Road

Apalachin, NY 13732

Why: It is so much fun!

REMINDER: Masks and Social Distancing Are Required.

