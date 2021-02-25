Governor Cuomo must resign or face impeachment after latest allegations of sexual harassment

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today released the following statement after allegations of sexual harassment were made yesterday against Governor Andrew Cuomo by a former aide. “Governor Andrew Cuomo’s house of cards is crumbling before our eyes,” Congresswoman Tenney said.

“The allegations of sexual harassment made against Governor Cuomo are deeply disturbing. They expose the climate of fear, bullying, and abuse that Governor Cuomo has used to silence critics and escape accountability.”

“The latest allegations follow reports earlier this year that Governor Cuomo’s administration deliberately concealed data on nursing home deaths from federal authorities,” Congresswoman Tenney also said. “New Yorkers have lost faith in Governor Cuomo and I renew my repeated calls for him to resign. If he refuses, Governor Cuomo must be impeached by the New York State Legislature. His crimes must be fully investigated to shed light on the full extent of his wrongdoing.”