Governor Cuomo Issues Update on Novel Coronavirus

From the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an update on the status of testing for the novel coronavirus in New York State. As of today, samples from 17 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Of those, 11 have come back negative. Three samples from New York City and three samples from New York State outside of New York City are pending, for six total pending samples. There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.

As Governor Cuomo announced Sunday, a hotline has been set up for New Yorkers to call at 1-888-364-3065 where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the Novel Coronavirus. The Department of Health has also created a dedicated website as a resource for New Yorkers.

“Even though there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State, we continue to take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the risk to New Yorkers is still low, we urge everyone to remain vigilant, stay informed, follow the recommended steps to protect themselves and their families, and call our coronavirus hotline if you still have questions or concerns.”

The Department of Health continues to provide preparedness guidance to New York’s health care facilities and local health departments and is working closely with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to adhere to CDC-led airport entry protocols for travelers arriving from China — which took effect Sunday evening.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, “As this situation continues to evolve, the State Department of Health remains in close contact with our federal, state and local partners to protect the health of all New Yorkers. It is important for people to take appropriate precautions, just as they should to protect themselves against the flu, and have confidence that we are prepared to handle this public health issue.”

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

While there is currently no vaccine for this novel coronavirus, everyday preventative actions can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern, or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to the sea read should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.