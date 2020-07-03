Governor Cuomo announces state park swimming pools to open July 4th weekend

From the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo:

Patrons Are Reminded to Practice Social Distancing and Respect the Rules

State Park Police and Operations Staff to Patrol Grounds to Ensure Public Safety

Restrictions and Safety Measures are Consistent with the New York State Department of Health’s Interim Guidance for Pools and Recreational Aquatic Spray Grounds

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced state outdoor pools across New York will open for swimming for the July 4 weekend under the standard operating schedule of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Pool-goers are reminded to practice social distancing, respect the rules, and do their part to keep the pool area safe for everyone. Pool capacity will be reduced and is expected to fill quickly. New Yorkers are urged to plan ahead by having alternate destinations ready.

“As we are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, we must remember all the sacrifices New Yorkers have made to flatten the curve of the pandemic and be cautious in everything we do,” Governor Cuomo said. “The virus does not take a holiday, and so I urge New Yorkers who are visiting swimming pools to follow all the social distancing guidelines in effect to protect themselves and each other. When you’re not in a pool, where a mask if you can’t socially distance. The bottom line is be vigilant and stay safe while enjoying some time outside.”

State Park Police and operational staff will help manage capacity to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures.

The following social distance guidelines in effect to protect public health:

Visitors will be asked to sign-in with contact information to enable potential contact tracing measures.

Pool capacity will be limited to 50 percent to help maintain 6-feet of distance in the water between swimmers who are not members of the same household or family unit.

Lounge chairs, benches and picnic tables will be kept 10-feet apart from others.

Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times in interior building spaces, including partially enclosed or covered outdoor areas; and at times outside (except in the pool) if social distancing cannot or is unlikely to be maintained.

No group gatherings of 10 people or more will be allowed.

Swimming availability varies by park. Visitors can check the individual park’s swimming hours of operation before they visit. A listing of State parks with swimming pools can be found on the here.

Restroom facilities will be cleaned per established protocols and guidance and park staff will help manage traffic flow as needed to achieve reduced capacity goals and minimize density. Toilets and showers and other high touch/common areas will be cleaned, and disinfected utilizing approved enhanced cleaning products.

New York State Parks will review the weekend’s operations and make any adjustments needed to keep the public and park staff safe.

Know Before You Go

New Yorkers are strongly advised to plan pool visits and outdoor adventures ahead of time and choose alternate destinations if their first choice is closed or crowded. Check parks.ny.gov and 511NY for park capacity closure alert.

The New York State Parks Explorer App is a free, user-friendly resource for visitors to plan outdoor adventures while staying connected to long-time favorite parks and sites. Users can learn more about top destinations and discover new must-see locations with rotating curated content, and will enjoy quick access to park information, including directions, hours, amenities, fees and rates, trail maps, helpful know-before-you-go details, and the ability to receive important updates and alerts.

Visitors can also link directly to online camping reservations and easily access select State Parks’ social media channels to share their experiences. The New York State Parks Explorer mobile app is available at no cost for download for iOS and Android devices. To download, visit:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.ny.its.nysparks or https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ny-state-parks-explorer/id1496803341

For information on visiting New York State Parks during the public health crisis, visit: https://parks.ny.gov/covid19