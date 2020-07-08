Governor Cuomo announces Long Island cleared by global public health experts to enter Phase 4 of Reopening

From the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo:

“The team of global public health experts advising New York State on its reopening strategy has thoroughly reviewed the data for Long Island and has cleared it to enter Phase 4 of reopening starting tomorrow, July 8.

“As states across the country experience a resurgence in cases, we’ve maintained both low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases through the hard work and vigilance of New Yorkers. However, this pandemic is far from over, and I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing the basic behaviors—wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing—that have made an enormous difference in the state’s ability to fight the virus. Local governments likewise have vital roles to play in enforcing state guidelines so we can keep COVID-19 at bay and continue pursuing the state’s incremental, data-driven reopening.”

New York Forward guidance for Phase 4 reopening can be found here.