Gordmans department store set to open 13 locations in NY

Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is now hiring at 13 new store locations in New York. The New York Gordmans stores will open February 18.

Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

Gordmans will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 in the following locations: Albion, Geneseo, Geneva, Gouverneur, Hornell, Hudson, Johnstown, Malone, Newark, Ogdensburg, Oneida, Penn Yan, Sidney.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 at the locations noted below. Walk-ins are welcome!