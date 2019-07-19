Goodwill Theatre offers free Summer concerts

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Goodwill Theatre, Inc. will host three outdoor summer concerts in the parking lot of The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage for area residents and visitors to enjoy. The free summer concerts sponsored by IBM will occur on the second Sundays August and September in conjunction with The Cutler Artisan and Antique Flea Market.

The Flea Market opens from 9am-2pm with concerts beginning at 12:30pm. Artisan vendors, food vendors and antique dealers will be set up inside and outside The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Visitors are asked to bring a chair to enjoy the music. This event is rain or shine. The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage is located at 48 Willow Street in Johnson City, on the corner of Corliss Avenue and Willow Street.

The Goodwill Theatre, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to create a professional performing arts complex that will enrich the lives of the community’s residents and visitors. For more information, contact the Goodwill Theatre Box Office or visit goodwilltheatre.net or facebook.com/SchorrFamilyFirehouseStage