From the Goodwill Theatre/Firehouse Stage:

Goodwill Theatre/Firehouse Stage has postponed shows through the end of April. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by our Box Office with further information. As much as possible, we are working with presenters and venues to reschedule performances. We will continue to evaluate any further cancellations or postponements beyond the end of April in the days and weeks ahead.

The decision to cancel a performance, for any reason, is never easy. We know how much our audiences look forward to seeing shows and productions. We know the ripple effect it has with our community partners. We remain committed to our mission and look forward to the moment when we can resume operations and get back to entertaining the Southern Tier.

Our hearts and well wishes go out to everyone who has been effected by this pandemic. Please take care of yourselves and each other.