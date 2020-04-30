Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Honors Adult Volunteers

From the Girl Scouts of NYPENN:

Cicero, N.Y. — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council (serving 24 counties in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania) is recognizing its more than 6,000 adult volunteers in celebration of National Volunteer Month in April. The council is posting online recognition of hundreds of special award recipients via its social media channels in lieu of annual recognition dinner events which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts,” says Christina Verratti, Director of Membership Support. “They are out in the community delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to our girls and that is why it’s so very important to recognize them. They are the ones directly making an impact in girls’ lives. We never can thank them enough for all that they do.”

The following volunteers were presented with special virtual recognitions and will be honored in person at a later date, when it is safe to do so:

Numeral Guard Pin

Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member; including both girl and adult years

5 Years

Sarah Adams, Wyalusing, PA

Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, Syracuse, NY

Autumn Bagley, Moravia, NY

Katrina Baliva, Union Springs, NY

Amber Barnhart, Forestport, NY

Isabella Barnhart, Forestport, NY

Danielle Beres, Painted Post, NY

Mick Bordenet, Endwell, NY

Sarah Brainard, Trumansburg, NY

Paige Broadbent, Forestport, NY

Tracy Broadbent , Forestport, NY

Tammy Brown, Blossburg, PA

Kayla Clance, Alder Creek, NY

Nancy Clance, Alder Creek, NY

Tom Clance, Alder Creek, NY

Dacoda Clane, Alder Creek, NY

Alyssa Constance, Richville, NY

Kayla Constance, Richville, NY

Sean Crittenden, Farmington, NY

Jaime Cummings, Trumansburg, NY

Crystal Dano, Liverpool, NY

Sharon DiFusco, Syracuse, NY

Julianne Doyle, Potsdam, NY

Kasee Falkowski, Little Falls, NY

Carrie Fishner, Delhi, NY

Kristy Fitch, Delancey, NY

Kristen Flint, Constantia, NY

Cheryl Gagne, Massena, NY

Charlotte Gaines, Watkins Glenn, NY

Penny Hargonones, Delancey, NY

Allen Havens, West Leydon, NY

Autumn Havens, Boonville, NY

Brylen Havens, Boonville, NY

Jodi Herda, Sugar Run, PA

Lora Hine, Trumansburg, NY

Oliva Howard, Waterloo, NY

Laura Huff, Waterloo, NY

Nicole Hunsberger, Clyde, NY

Marley-Rae Hunsinger, Sugar Run, PA

Ashtin Jerone, Seneca Falls, NY

Brooke Johnson, Seneca Falls, NY

Stacie Johnson, Watertown, NY

Colleen Keifer, Trumansburg, NY

Kathleen Lewis, Fort Plain, NY

Maryann Mari, Romulus, NY

Heidi Marro, Seneca Falls, NY

Joey Mclean, Seneca Falls, NY

Shannon Moore, North Rose, NY

Olivia Morse, Geneva, NY

Michelle Murray, Delhi, NY

Olivia Nabewaniec, Syracuse, NY

Jacalyn Nino, Groton, NY

Abigail Otte, Fayetteville, NY

Katie Palm, Delhi, NY

Kathleen Passety, Ithaca, NY

Maureen Paur, Cicero, NY

Kira Reed, Jamesville, NY

Michelle Schaub, Geneva, NY

Karen Schultz, Blossburg, PA

EllenMarie Smith, Seneca Falls, NY

Katherine Smith, Seneca Falls, NY

Mary Sonnen, Vestal, NY

Lisa Spencer, Nedrow, NY

Ciara Stocklosa, West Leydon, NY

Jassmine Stocklosa, West Leyden, NY

Amy Sturgeon, Clay, NY

Kari Weir, Hornell, NY

Sarah Williamson, Trumansburg, NY

10 Years

Sara Ballard, Endicott, NY

Veronica Bonacchi, Phoenix, NY

Rashell Boyd, Whitesville, NY

Kimberly Furry, Mansfield, PA

Angela Hansen, Geneva, NY

Scout Hanson, Geneva, NY

Angela Kennedy, Mansfield, PA

Robyn Kennedy, Wyalusing, PA

Megan Litzenberger, Romulus, NY

Dana Lockwood, Lockwood, NY

Laura Mills, Delhi, NY

Amanda Mirizio Brewerton, NY

Abigail Paccone, Apalachin, PA

Emily Pascale, Syracuse, NY

Katlyn Pickering, Sodus, NY

Lydia Seils, Romulus, NY

Kathryn Smith, Horseheads, NY

Katlelyn Sonnen, Vestal, NY

Allison Vanderline, Williamson, NY

Meggan VanNess, Trumansburg, NY

Diandra Western, Cazenovia, NY

Adeline Whitmore, Barton, NY

Naomi Wilsensky, Ithaca, NY

15 Years

Isabella Abelbeck, Forestport, NY

Kelly Berger, Nedrow, NY

Jennifer Clancy, Penn Yann, NY

Kathleen Coopersmith, Delhi, NY

Samantha Frazier, Aurora, NY

Nancy Gaus, Baldwinsville, NY

Angie Gemignana, Trumansburg, NY

Linda Hopkins, Oneida, NY

Susan Kenefick, Delhi, NY

Catherine Markhenke, Clinton, NY

Jennifer McGonigal, Delhi, NY

Jessica Pelzer, Little Falls, NY

Rose Piurowski, Delhi, NY

Grace Young, Liverpool, NY

Carolyn Zanta, Potsdam, NY

20 Years

Krista Falk, Wellsboro, PA

Christine Feely, Trumansburg, NY

KathleenvHougland, Fayetteville, NY

Mika Pizzola, Cortland, NY

Allysa Schultz, Towanda, PA



25 Years

Jill Coleman, North Syracuse, NY

Elizabeth Frazier, Aurora, NY

Sharon Vitale, Auburn, NY

Kristin Wilburn, Baldwinsville, NY



30 Years

Cheryl Bowers, Keuka Park, NY

Danielle Haines, Binghamton, NY

Nancy Niswender, Moravia, NY

35 Years

Jinny Foreman, Ontario, NY

Kathy Hunter, Cato, NY

Melissa Kelley, Elmira Heights, NY



40 Years

Donna Clark, Auburn, NY

Mary Coykendall, Watkins Glenn, NY

Diana Sochor, Vestal, NY

Rosemary Weller, Cato, NY

50 Years

Carol Barnes, Tioga Center, NY

Ann Burpee, Trumansburg, NY



55 Years

Arlene Ryan, Auburn, NY

60 Years

Jane Converse, Dryden, NY

Betty Mayne, Sherburne, NY



Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin

Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at 5-year intervals



10 Years

Elizabeth Abelbeck, Forestport, NY

Charles Criscione, Cicero, NY

Tracey Criscione, Cicero, NY

Pamela Cunningham, Richford, NY

Vicki Davis, Richford, NY

Dawn Dean, Canandaigua, NY

Paula Freeman, Walworth, NY

Erin Lawrence, Dryden, NY

Sherrie Litzenberger, Romulus, NY

Abir Masotti, Newfield, NY

Laurie McLaughlin, Dansville, NY

Wendy Moore, Locke, NY

Kellie Renwick, Unadilla, NY

Jennifer Sonnen, Vestal, NY

Darlene Werner, Romulus, NY

Nicole Whitmore, Barton, PA



15 Years

Tara Cofone, Nichols, NY

Eunice DePauw, Towanda, PA

Jennifer Janes, Cato, NY

Amy Kehoe, Skaneateles, NY

Cassandra, Webster, Honeoye, NY

Cynthia Westmiller, Auburn, NY

Holly Young, Liverpool, NY



20 Years

Gina Cooper, Syracuse, NY

Audrey Ryerson, Moravia, NY



25 Years

Julia Ward, Delhi, NY



30 Years

Cheryl Baker, Ithaca, NY



35 Years

Catherine Capeling, Auburn, NY

Clay Converse, Dryden, NY

Sandra Liston, Philadelphia, NY

MaryEllen Quinlan, Honeoye, NY



40 Years

Kathleen Cokely, Geneva, NY

Sharon Compton, Walworth, NY

Bill Laughland, Endicott, NY



50 Years

Gail Laughland, Endicott, NY



Rising Star Award

Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts

Lisa Andress, Massena, NY

Rashell Boyd, Whitesville, NY

Brenda Buell, Hornell, NY

Aubrey Cray, New Hartford, NY

Martha Diede, Fayetteville, NY

Donna Eggleston, Macedon, NY

Yingyi Fang, Manlius, NY

April Ford, Rensselaer Falls, NY

Angelica Gorman, Fort Drum, NY

Katie Green, Owasco, NY

Angela Harlow, Westfield, PA

Elizabeth Hosmer, Nichols, NY

Kalee Jerome, Seneca Falls, NY

Tianne Keefer, Hornell, NY

Lindzie Kimble, Painted Post, NY

Giovanna Leone, Seneca Falls, NY

Angel Lomberk, Manlius, NY

Abigail Marnell, Locke, NY

Beth Moya, Cicero, NY

Katie Palm, Delhi, NY

Sandra Robinson, Massena, NY

Sydney Seigle, Fort Drum, NY

Stacey Sinstack, Oneonta, NY

Katrina Smith, Canandaigua, NY

Kathryn Stanzak, Waterloo, NY

Lauren Stoudt, Blossburg, PA

Amy Sturgeon, Clay, NY

Jennifer Tabor, Carthage, NY

Elaine Tsukayama, Oneonta, NY

MaryKate Tuohy, Oneonta, NY

Dee Walters, Fort Drum, NY

Tiffani Warner, Laceyville, PA

Kate Whitcomb, Painted Post, NY

Katie Williams, Ithaca, NY

Allison Young, Newfield, NY



Spirit Award

Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes



Autumn Bagley, Syracuse, NY

Toni Bauso, Auburn, NY

Helen Brazo, Newfield, NY

Larissa Brenner, Manlius, NY

Kate Colberg, Cicero, NY

Sarah Collins, Fayetteville, NY

Jennifer Dean, Groton, NY

Brenda DeBoover, Phelps, NY

Tami Dowdle, Bath, NY

Marisa Enzinna, Canandaigua, NY

Mandy Evans, Carthage, NY

Holly Folsom, Ithaca, NY

Christine Hann-Laros, Farmington, NY

Jessica Hills, Brewerton, NY

Linda Hopkins, Oneida, NY

Colene Hulbert, Arkport, NY

Amy Hysick, Clay, NY

Tracie Johnson, Clay, NY

Amanda Jones, Norwood, NY

Jen Kipp , Sayre, PA

Denise Kurtz, Canandaigua, NY

Caroline Lee, Bridgeport, NY

Kerri Lincoln, Laurens, NY

Abigail Masotti, Newfield, NY

Kiley Maynard, Corning, NY

Heather Newton, Phelps, NY

Tina O’Mara, North Syracuse, NY

Jolene Olsowske , Waterloo, NY

Valerie Palazzolo, Little Falls, NY

Maureen Paur, Cicero, NY

Yolanda Peterson, Fort Drum, NY

Caitlin Pionessa, Savona, PA

Jessica Planty, Brasher Falls, NY

Elizabeth Reddy, Syracuse, NY

Nicole Schea, Wellsboro, PA

Sue Scott, Potsdam, NY

Christina Selvek, Auburn, NY

Rebecca Simpson, Barneveld, NY

Cassandra Stone, Angelica, NY

Jolene Thompson, Oneonta, NY

Beth Todd, Brasher Falls, NY

Shveta Trikha, Jamesville, NY

Bridgett Vangorder, Bath, NY

Christine Ward, Ogdensburg, NY

Christine White, North Lawrence, NY

Taryn Windheim, Canandaigua, NY

Good Guy Award

Recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council

Chris Burns, Auburn, NY

Scott Chrisman, Little Falls, NY

Charles Criscione, Cicero, NY

Charles Diede, Fayetteville, NY

Michael Durham, Ogdensburg, NY

Justin Martin, Rome, NY

Aidan Mitchell-Eaton, Syracuse, NY

Kevin Nugent, Ogdensburg, NY

Mark Pauline, Davenport, NY

David Ricketson, Nichols, NY

Ryan Saxby, Liverpool, NY

Brad Werner, Newfield, NY

Zack Wheeler, Prattsburgh, NY

Adam Wise, Skaneateles, NY

Volunteer of Excellence Award

Recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place

Danee Ashley, Massena, NY

Bridget Austin, Beaver Dams, NY

Kristen Bacon, Watkins Glenn, NY

Jamie Bliss, Milford, NY

Joanne Bliss, Milford, NY

Brittnay Bowers, Andover, NY

Tawyna Burns, Auburn, NY

Tiffiny Butler, Fort Drum, NY

Rebecca Butterworth, Williamstown, NY

Cecelia Cannon, Fayetteville, NY

Tara Cofone, Nichols, NY

Carolyn Compeau, Carthage, NY

Kristine Darby, Cicero, NY

Heather DeMaria, Auburn, NY

Amanda Deolden, Newfield, NY

Megan Duerr, Fayetteville, NY

Katie Femenella, Cicero, NY

Kathleen Feulner , Fayetteville, NY

Lisa Fingerman, Liverpool, NY

Charlotte Gaines, Watkins Glenn, NY

Samantha Galliher, Clinton, NY

Kim Graves, Remsen, NY

Samantha Hanbach, Andover, NY

Sarah Hasegawa , DeWitt, NY

Chloe Havens, Rushville, NY

Ann Horton, Erin, NY

Elizabeth Huffman, Evans Mills, NY

Melissa Johnson, Fort Drum, NY

Robyn Kennedy, Wyalusing, PA

Rebecca Kithcart, Barton, PA

Jennifer Lewis, Mount Vision, NY

Sherrie Litzenberger, Romulus, NY

Cynthia Lonsbary, Carthage, NY

Maryann Mari, Romulus, NY

Ann Marie Derecola, Syracuse, NY

Lisa McGregor, Davenport, NY

Laurie McLaughlin, Dansville, NY

Kim Munn, Copenhagen, NY

Pia Nichols, Little Falls, NY

Amy Nugent, Ogdensburg, NY

Francesca Phenes, Hornell, NY

Rose Piurowski, Delhi, NY

Latrica Polise, Horseheads, NY

Brittany Raines, Fort Drum, NY

Kira Reed, Jamesville, NY

Amie Rouse, Binghamton, NY

Kristine Scherbyn, Clifton Springs, NY

Nicole Smart, Mattydale, NY

Katie Smith, Seneca Falls, NY

Nicole Smith, Watkins Glenn, NY

Erica Stanford, Carthage, NY

Alison Strawser, Pine Valley, NY

Michelle Tibbits, Locke, NY

Rebecca Tice, Cortland, NY

Lisa Tucker, Port Leyden, NY

Angel Turner-Snyder, Hammondsport, NY

Jammi Videan, Victor, NY

Lacey Vosburgh, Painted Post, NY

Mary Wassel, Liverpool, NY

Darlene Werner, Romulus, NY

Nicole Whitmore , Barton, PA

Kathy Wilde, Union Springs, NY

Christine Williams, Carthage, NY

Suzanne Williams, Winthrop, NY

Debra Wojcicki, Watertown, NY

Sarah Woodworth, Baldwinsville, NY

Lynda Wright, Phelps, NY

Appreciation Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area

Alissa Austin, Brasher Falls, NY

Nicole Benenati, Lansing NY

Sarah Brainard, Trumansburg, NY

Paula Brewer, Jasper, NY

Kelly Cardwell-Roman, Rome, NY

Kimberly Cook, Spencer, NY

Amanda Coyle, Cicero, NY

Sean Crittenden, Farmington, NY

Dawn Dean, Canandaigua, NY

Laura Drachenberg, Manlius, NY

Jennifer Erzen, Manlius, NY

Amanda Fosberg, Liverpool, NY

Jamie Gleason, Auburn, NY

Sarah Gridley, Fayetteville, NY

Penny Hargonones, Delancey, NY

Josephine Hendrich, Laurens, NY

Marie Karasin, Ithaca, NY

Renay Kelley, Auburn, NY

Erika Lambert-Zukher, Fayetteville, NY

Erin Mallory, Syracuse, NY

Erica May, Corning, NY

Megan Miller, Fort Drum, NY

Beth Musk, Norwich, NY

Anna Osborn, Blossburg, PA

Michele Ricketson, Nichols, NY

Charla Roth, Baldwinsville, NY

Randy Roth, Baldwinsville, NY

Jenn Schumacher, North Syracuse, NY

Lisa Smith, Cortland, NY

Diane Timmons-Shaffer, Cortland, NY

Daneille Tracy, Union Springs, NY

Sandy Tratt, Auburn, NY

Emily Walker, Ithaca, NY

Kim Westcott, Oswego, NY

Lisa Westmiller, Auburn, NY

Georgia Wilson, McGraw, NY

Vicki Wood, Canandaigua, NY

Honor Pin

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to two or more service units or geographic areas



April Allen, Hermon, NY

Tim Clark, Auburn, NY

Rick Craft, Lyons Fall, NY

Mary Creller, Tioga Center, NY

Olga Grant, Massena, NY

Elizabeth Hobkirk, Libson, NY

Emily Johnson, Syracuse, NY

Amy Mahardy, New Hartford, NY

Nicole Perretta, Clinton, NY

Kathryn Sackett, Athens, PA

Louise Sackett, Athens, PA

Ruth Serafin, Oneonta, NY

Erica Stupke, Dryden, NY

Jaclyn teRiele, De Kalb Junction, NY

Heather Turner, Fort Drum, NY

Kari Weir, Hornell, NY

Katy Wilson, Hammondsport, NY

Alicia Zeleska, Nichols, NY



Trefoil Award

Recognizes a Girl Scout volunteer team (three or more) that works together to accomplish amazing goals

Service Unit 330, Unadilla Valley (NY)

Alisha Price, Holly Peterson, Sheena Reny, Suzanne Roche, Amy Huggins, Adrienne Palmatier, Kelly Anderson



Service Unit 412, Midlakes (NY)

Amy Szewc-McFadden, Ann Lewis, Brenda DeBoover



Service Unit 425, Caywasco (NY)

Helen Pflueger, Kelly Tracy, Chrissy Akins



Service Unit 514, St. Lawrence Day Camp Team (NY)

Liz Hobkirk, Amy Nugent, Kevin Nugent, Nicole McCarthy, Julie Bush, Mike Durham, Morgan Wright, Korena Onyper, Erica Bennett, Ashley Durham

Thanks Badge I

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service that has benefited the entire council or Girl Scout Movement

Debbie Calkins, Mansfield, PA

Clay Converse, Dryden, NY

Jane Converse, Dryden, NY

Ashley Durham, Ogdensburg, NY

Dianne Zeleska, Nichols, NY

Thanks Badge II

Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service that has benefited the entire council or Girl Scout Movement who has already received Thanks Badge I



Audrey Ryerson, Moravia, NY



Ever-Green Award

Recognizes volunteers who have previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving the original award



Cheryl Baker, Ithaca, NY

Meghan Barbay, Seneca Falls, NY

Julie Bush, Ogdensburg, NY

Cathy Capeling, Auburn, NY

Cheryl Claeysen, Marion, NY

Nancy Gaus, Baldwinsville, NY

Jennifer Kellogg, Burdett, NY

Marilyn Paradis, Potsdam, NY

Janis Werner, Newfield, NY

Kathryn Woods, Baldwinsville, NY

President’s Award

Recognizes a service unit team who surpasses service unit goals and results in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals



Service Unit 137, Jamesville DeWitt (NY)

Service Unit 260, Little Falls (NY)

Service Unit 407, Clyde-Savannah (NY)

Service Unit 422, Marion (NY)

Service Unit 432, Six Pines (NY)

Service Unit 436, Tioga Nichols (NY)

Service Unit 438, Tioga East (NY)

Service Unit 439, Od-Ma-Wa (NY)

Service Unit 450, Mt. Laurel (PA)

Service Unit 506, Lewis (NY)

Service Unit 512, Indian Trails/Fort Drum (NY)

Hall of Fame Award

Recognizes a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scout Movement within GSNYPENN; recipient has supported council in a variety of ways including supporting Girl Scouts in the community, volunteering in a variety of roles and through a financial gift



Cheryl Bowers, Keuka Park, NY

For more information on GSNYPENN’s response to COVID-19, visit gsnypenn.org/covid19. Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.

