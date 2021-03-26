Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York Partner with Price Chopper/Market 32 for Girl Scout Cookie Sales and Programming

From the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York:

Albany, NY – Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) is partnering with the Capital Region’s locally based grocery store chain, Price Chopper/Market 32, to once again support Girl Scouts during the pandemic and provide customers with its famous confections in place of Girl Scout Cookie Booths. Proceeds from the sale of the cookies – which are to be prominently displayed and featured in the progressive chain’s weekly circular – will benefit GSNENY and its troops.

Last year, Price Chopper/Market 32 partnered with GSNENY and other Girl Scout councils across the northeast, to ensure the income from hundreds of thousands of boxes of unsold cookies was not lost after the COVID-19 shutdown prevented booth sales. This year, Price Chopper/Market 32 locations throughout GSNENY’s 15-county footprint will offer cookie lovers’ favorites, including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, and Trefoils. Girl Scout cookies retail for $5 per box both in stores and when buying from Girls.

While most cookie flavors will hit the shelves at Price Chopper/Market 32 on March 28, Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies on their digital cookie pages through April 18 with exclusive Girl-sold options such as Lemon-Ups, S’mores and Toffeetastics, which are gluten-free.

“Girl Scout Cookie sales not only fund numerous troop activities, but they also empower our Girls and teaches them valuable life and business skills,” said Brenda Episcopo, GSNENY CEO. “We are extremely grateful to Price Chopper/Market 32 for their partnership, allowing us to continue to provide the best programming possible for Girls. Last year, the Price Chopper/Market 32 partnership was a godsend and enabled us to, in many ways, keep our activities going. This year, we are looking to build on that and show our Girls and our community how businesses can make a difference during these hard times.”

Girl Scout troops use the proceeds from their cookie sales to invest back into their local communities. After cookie season ends, troops put the money they earned toward funding various local projects, experiences and activities. Girl Scout cookies aren’t just delicious; they also support the betterment of communities and a brighter future for Girls.

“This last year has presented many challenges for our community partners and Price Chopper/Market 32 is proud to be teaming up with the Girl Scouts once again to offer their classic cookies to our customers, in support of GSNENY’s mission to empower Girls in our communities,” said Mona Golub, vice president public relations & consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32.

This year, Price Chopper/Market 32 executives will also work directly with Girls to show them the behind-the-scenes of their day-to-day operations. GSNENY will also host programming so Girls can earn their cookie and booth sales badges through other educational components that teach the lessons normally experienced through in-person cookie sales.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 understands the importance of Girl Scouts in our community, and we are so fortunate that, in addition to partnering with us on the cookie sales, they are going to be working with our Girls to teach them the business and marketing from a corporate standpoint,” said Episcopo. “This innovative partnership will provide our Girls with unmatched opportunities to learn and grow.”

Cookies will be on sale at Price Chopper/Market 32 through the month of April. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies, visit any participating Girl Scout’s cookie page, Price Chopper/Market 32, or use the “Find Cookies” tool on the GSNENY website at https://www.girlscoutsneny.org/.